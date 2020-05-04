Mohawk Industries Inc Q1 adjusted earnings Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK) released earnings for first quarter that declined from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $110.51 million, or $1.54 per share. This compares with $121.58 million, or $1.67 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Mohawk Industries Inc reported adjusted earnings of $119.36 million or $1.66 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.66 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.1% to $2.29 billion from $2.44 billion last year.

Mohawk Industries Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $119.36 Mln. vs. $154.48 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.66 vs. $2.13 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.66 -Revenue (Q1): $2.29 Bln vs. $2.44 Bln last year.

