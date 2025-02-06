News & Insights

Stocks
MHK

MOHAWK INDUSTRIES Earnings Results: $MHK Reports Quarterly Earnings

February 06, 2025 — 05:51 pm EST

Written by Quiver EarningsTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

MOHAWK INDUSTRIES ($MHK) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported earnings of $1.95 per share, beating estimates of $1.87 by $0.08. The company also reported revenue of $2,637,200,000, beating estimates of $2,562,138,962 by $75,061,038.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $MHK stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

MOHAWK INDUSTRIES Insider Trading Activity

MOHAWK INDUSTRIES insiders have traded $MHK stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MHK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • SUZANNE L HELEN has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 22,038 shares for an estimated $2,921,920.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

MOHAWK INDUSTRIES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 234 institutional investors add shares of MOHAWK INDUSTRIES stock to their portfolio, and 242 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • FMR LLC added 748,070 shares (+52.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $120,199,887
  • SHAPIRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 615,885 shares (-44.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $98,960,401
  • CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 596,756 shares (-83.8%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $95,886,754
  • MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 427,271 shares (+387.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $68,653,904
  • ATLAS FRM LLC added 365,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $58,648,200
  • ARGA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LP removed 342,864 shares (-96.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $40,845,388
  • INVESCO LTD. removed 317,963 shares (-17.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $51,090,294

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

MOHAWK INDUSTRIES Government Contracts

We have seen $851,514 of award payments to $MHK over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

MHK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.