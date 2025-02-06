MOHAWK INDUSTRIES Earnings Results: $MHK Reports Quarterly Earnings

MOHAWK INDUSTRIES ($MHK) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported earnings of $1.95 per share, beating estimates of $1.87 by $0.08. The company also reported revenue of $2,637,200,000, beating estimates of $2,562,138,962 by $75,061,038.

MOHAWK INDUSTRIES Insider Trading Activity

MOHAWK INDUSTRIES insiders have traded $MHK stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MHK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SUZANNE L HELEN has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 22,038 shares for an estimated $2,921,920.

MOHAWK INDUSTRIES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 234 institutional investors add shares of MOHAWK INDUSTRIES stock to their portfolio, and 242 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MOHAWK INDUSTRIES Government Contracts

We have seen $851,514 of award payments to $MHK over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

