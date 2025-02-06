MOHAWK INDUSTRIES Earnings Results: $MHK Reports Quarterly Earnings

MOHAWK INDUSTRIES ($MHK) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported earnings of $1.95 per share, beating estimates of $1.87 by $0.08. The company also reported revenue of $2,637,200,000, beating estimates of $2,562,138,962 by $75,061,038.
MOHAWK INDUSTRIES Insider Trading Activity
MOHAWK INDUSTRIES insiders have traded $MHK stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MHK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SUZANNE L HELEN has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 22,038 shares for an estimated $2,921,920.
MOHAWK INDUSTRIES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 234 institutional investors add shares of MOHAWK INDUSTRIES stock to their portfolio, and 242 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 748,070 shares (+52.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $120,199,887
- SHAPIRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 615,885 shares (-44.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $98,960,401
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 596,756 shares (-83.8%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $95,886,754
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 427,271 shares (+387.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $68,653,904
- ATLAS FRM LLC added 365,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $58,648,200
- ARGA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LP removed 342,864 shares (-96.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $40,845,388
- INVESCO LTD. removed 317,963 shares (-17.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $51,090,294
MOHAWK INDUSTRIES Government Contracts
We have seen $851,514 of award payments to $MHK over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- CARPET AND VINYL REPLACEMENT.: $501,715
- PURCHASE 10,300 YDS OF MOHAWK CARPET FOR MVN - GSA BUY: $294,786
- TASK ORDER 47PF0024F0508 USDC SUITE 117 RENOVATION CARPET REPLACEMENT AT THE PAUL FINDLEY FEDERAL BUILDING ...: $29,937
- THIS REQUIREMENT TO REMOVE AND INSTALL CARPET IN BLDG 210 FOR THE COMMANDERS CONFERENCE ROOM IAW SOW.: $15,654
- PROCURE AND INSTALL NEW CARPET IN B301, BAY C: $9,421
