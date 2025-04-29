MOHAWK INDUSTRIES Earnings Preview: Recent $MHK Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

MOHAWK INDUSTRIES ($MHK) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $2,582,801,704 and earnings of $1.42 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $MHK stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
MOHAWK INDUSTRIES Insider Trading Activity
MOHAWK INDUSTRIES insiders have traded $MHK stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MHK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SUZANNE L HELEN has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 29,578 shares for an estimated $3,665,478.
- MAURO VANDINI (President of Global Ceramic) sold 4,500 shares for an estimated $528,525
- JAMES BRUNK (Chief Financial Officer) sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $354,000
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
MOHAWK INDUSTRIES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 216 institutional investors add shares of MOHAWK INDUSTRIES stock to their portfolio, and 260 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 1,058,934 shares (-48.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $126,150,807
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 443,398 shares (-65.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $52,822,003
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 403,969 shares (+350.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $48,124,826
- BRANDES INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LP removed 370,518 shares (-40.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $44,139,809
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 360,687 shares (+67.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $42,968,642
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ added 354,656 shares (+35.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $42,250,169
- ARGA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LP removed 342,864 shares (-96.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $40,845,388
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
MOHAWK INDUSTRIES Government Contracts
We have seen $822,577 of award payments to $MHK over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- CARPET AND VINYL REPLACEMENT.: $501,715
- PURCHASE 10,300 YDS OF MOHAWK CARPET FOR MVN - GSA BUY: $294,786
- THIS REQUIREMENT TO REMOVE AND INSTALL CARPET IN BLDG 210 FOR THE COMMANDERS CONFERENCE ROOM IAW SOW.: $15,654
- PROCURE AND INSTALL NEW CARPET IN B301, BAY C: $9,421
- AIR FORCE CARPET II PROGRAM: $1,000
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.