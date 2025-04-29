MOHAWK INDUSTRIES Earnings Preview: Recent $MHK Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

MOHAWK INDUSTRIES ($MHK) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $2,582,801,704 and earnings of $1.42 per share.

MOHAWK INDUSTRIES Insider Trading Activity

MOHAWK INDUSTRIES insiders have traded $MHK stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MHK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SUZANNE L HELEN has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 29,578 shares for an estimated $3,665,478 .

. MAURO VANDINI (President of Global Ceramic) sold 4,500 shares for an estimated $528,525

JAMES BRUNK (Chief Financial Officer) sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $354,000

MOHAWK INDUSTRIES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 216 institutional investors add shares of MOHAWK INDUSTRIES stock to their portfolio, and 260 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MOHAWK INDUSTRIES Government Contracts

We have seen $822,577 of award payments to $MHK over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

