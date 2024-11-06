Mohawk Industries COO Chris Wellborn to retire, Paul De Cock to succeed

Mohawk Industries (MHK) announced the planned retirement of Chris Wellborn, president and COO and the promotion of Paul De Cock to succeed Wellborn effective February 1, 2025. The company also announced that Ken Walma is joining the organization and will succeed De Cock as president of the Flooring North America Segment on February 1, after acquiring knowledge of the company’s operations. Following his retirement, Wellborn will serve as vice chair of Mohawk’s board of directors and assist with these leadership transitions.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on MHK:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.