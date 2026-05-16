Mohawk Industries (BIT:1MHK) Price Target Decreased by 11.26% to 103.00

The average one-year price target for Mohawk Industries (BIT:1MHK) has been revised to €103.00 / share. This is a decrease of 11.26% from the prior estimate of €116.07 dated April 27, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €81.17 to a high of €128.34 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 22.38% from the latest reported closing price of €84.16 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 483 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mohawk Industries. This is an decrease of 401 owner(s) or 45.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1MHK is 0.14%, an increase of 37.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.27% to 60,403K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aqr Capital Management holds 4,297K shares representing 7.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,829K shares , representing an increase of 57.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1MHK by 83.04% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 2,755K shares representing 4.52% ownership of the company.

Brandes Investment Partners holds 2,618K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,103K shares , representing an increase of 57.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1MHK by 50.99% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 2,332K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,057K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,479K shares , representing a decrease of 20.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1MHK by 91.99% over the last quarter.

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