Mohawk Industries Announces Live Conference Call for Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Release

Mohawk Industries invites participation in its Q2 2025earnings callon July 25, accessible via phone or online.

Mohawk Industries will hold its Second Quarter 2025earnings conference callon July 25, 2025, at 11:00 am ET, following its earnings release on July 24. Interested participants can access the live broadcast on Mohawk’s website under the "Investors" tab or register for the call via a specified link. For those unable to join live, a replay will be available until August 22, 2025, by calling the provided numbers and using the access code. Mohawk Industries, a leading global flooring manufacturer, offers a wide range of products for residential and commercial spaces and has grown significantly over the past two decades, now operating internationally across multiple regions.

Potential Positives

Mohawk Industries is hosting a Second Quarter 2025earnings call indicating transparency with investors and stakeholders about the company's financial performance.

The event will feature live broadcasts and replay options, highlighting the company's commitment to accessibility and engagement with its investor community.

As the leading global flooring manufacturer, Mohawk's continued emphasis on innovation and a wide range of recognized brands positions it strongly in the market.

The announcement details Mohawk's extensive global operations, underscoring its growth and dominance in the flooring industry over the past two decades.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

What date is Mohawk Industries' Second Quarter 2025earnings call

Theearnings callis scheduled for July 25, 2025.

How can I listen to the Mohawk Industriesearnings call

You can listen live via the Internet at ir.mohawkind.com/investor-overview.

What time does theearnings callstart?

The conference call will start at 11:00 am ET.

Will there be a replay available for theearnings call

Yes, the call will be available for replay through August 22, 2025.

Who can I contact for more information about Mohawk Industries?

You can contact James Brunk, Chief Financial Officer, at 706-624-2239.

$MHK Insider Trading Activity

$MHK insiders have traded $MHK stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MHK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SUZANNE L HELEN sold 10,500 shares for an estimated $1,191,162

MAURO VANDINI (President of Global Ceramic) sold 4,500 shares for an estimated $528,525

JAMES BRUNK (Chief Financial Officer) sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $354,000

$MHK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 242 institutional investors add shares of $MHK stock to their portfolio, and 298 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CALHOUN, Ga., June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In conjunction with Mohawk Industries’ (NYSE: MHK) Second Quarter 2025 earnings release on Thursday, July 24, 2025, you are invited to listen to the conference call that will be broadcast live on Friday, July 25, 2025, at 11:00 am ET.













What:





Mohawk Industries’ Second Quarter Earnings Call





































When:





July 25, 2025





















11:00 am ET





































Where:









www.mohawkind.com





















Select “Investors” tab

































How:





Live via the Internet – Log on at







ir.mohawkind.com/investor-overview



























Register for the conference call at







https://dpregister.com/sreg/10200728/ff6a160a78



























Live Conference Call:





Dial 1-833-630-1962 (U.S./Canada)





















Dial 1-412-317-1843 (International)









For those unable to listen at the designated time, the call will remain available for replay through Augst 22, 2025, by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (U.S./Canada) or 1-412-317-0088 (International) and entering Replay Access Code 7404010. The call will be archived and available for replay for one year under the “Investors” tab of mohawkind.com.







ABOUT MOHAWK







Mohawk Industries is the leading global flooring manufacturer and creates products that enhance residential and commercial spaces around the world. Mohawk’s vertically integrated manufacturing and distribution processes provide competitive advantages in the production of carpet, rugs, ceramic tile, laminate, wood, stone, and vinyl flooring. Our industry-leading innovation has yielded products and technologies that differentiate Our brands in the marketplace and satisfy all remodeling and new construction requirements. Our brands are among the most recognized in the industry and include American Olean, Daltile, Durkan, Eliane, Elizabeth, Feltex, Godfrey Hirst, Karastan, Marazzi, Mohawk, Mohawk Group, Pergo, Quick-Step, Unilin and Vitromex. During the past two decades, Mohawk has transformed the business from an American carpet manufacturer into the world’s largest flooring company with operations in North America, Europe, South America, Oceania and Asia.







Contact:







Mohawk Industries, Inc.





James Brunk, Chief Financial Officer





706-624-2239



