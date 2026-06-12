MOH Wins Illinois Medicaid Contract, Reinforcing Long-Term Stability

Molina Healthcare, Inc. MOH received a significant boost after the Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services announced its intent to award a HealthChoice Illinois Medicaid Managed Care contract to the company's state subsidiary. The contract is scheduled to begin on Jan. 1, 2027, with an initial term of approximately 4.5 years and extension options of up to an additional 5.5 years, ensuring Molina's continued participation in one of the nation's largest Medicaid markets.

The award secures Molina's place among six health plans selected to participate in Illinois' Medicaid managed care program, serving roughly 3.1 million beneficiaries. As one of the largest Medicaid markets in the country, Illinois represents an important growth and retention opportunity for managed care organizations. Maintaining a presence in the state helps Molina protect a key source of membership and revenues within its largest business segment.

The development comes as Molina continues to navigate industrywide Medicaid enrollment challenges. The company ended the first quarter of 2026 with approximately 4.6 million Medicaid members. By retaining access to Illinois' Medicaid program, Molina reduces the risk of member attrition in a major market while preserving opportunities for future enrollment growth. The award also highlights MOH’s strong competitive position in Medicaid managed care.

While the contract is unlikely to affect near-term earnings since it will not take effect until 2027, it supports Molina's long-term business stability. Coupled with the company's solid 92.0% Medicaid medical care ratio in the first quarter of 2026, the award underscores the resilience of its core Medicaid business and reinforces confidence in its long-term growth prospects.

MOH’s Price Performance

Molina’s shares have gained 11.4% year to date compared with 23.5% growth of the industry.



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Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Molina currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader Medical space are Centene Corporation CNC, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, and Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. MD and CVS Health Corporation CVS, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Centene’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $3.47 per share, indicating 66.8% year-over-year growth. It has witnessed nine upward revisions in the past 60 days, with no movement in the opposite direction. CNC beat earnings estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with the average surprise being 74.9%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Pediatrix Medical’s 2026 bottom line suggests 9.3% year-over-year growth. MD has witnessed four upward estimate revisions over the past 60 days against no movement in the opposite direction. It beat earnings estimates in three of the last four quarters and missed once, delivering an average surprise of 21.3%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CVS Health’s 2026 bottom line suggests 10.2% year-over-year growth. CVS has witnessed 12 upward estimate revisions over the past 60 days against no movement in the opposite direction. It beat earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 16.8%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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