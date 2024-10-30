News & Insights

MOH Nippon Plc Secures Strong AGM Resolution Approval

October 30, 2024 — 01:12 pm EDT

Bowen Fintech Plc (GB:MOH) has released an update.

MOH Nippon Plc, a key player in crowdfunding real estate investments in Japan, reported that all resolutions at their recent annual general meeting were successfully passed, except the previously announced resolution four. With a strong voter turnout, major resolutions achieved nearly unanimous support, reflecting investor confidence in the company’s strategic direction. These outcomes highlight MOH Nippon’s robust governance and continued growth in the financial market.

