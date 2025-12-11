MOH, Aeroflow Team Up to Offer Virtual Diabetes Care in South Carolina

Molina Healthcare, Inc.’s MOH South Carolina unit, Molina Healthcare of South Carolina, recently joined forces with an innovative healthcare organization, Aeroflow Health. This collaboration aims to deliver in-network nutrition counseling and Diabetes Self-Management Education (DSME) services to MOH’s Commercial and Medicare members across South Carolina.

Molina Healthcare’s targeted members can now connect with a virtual network of licensed dietitians through the comprehensive Nutrition Therapy Program offered by Aeroflow Health. The program integrates personalized support from registered dietitians and certified diabetes care specialists, along with scientifically backed educational materials and digital tools. These services are designed to assist members in regulating blood sugar levels, adopting long-term healthy lifestyle and dietary habits, customizing medication and wellness plans, and lowering the risk of complications associated with diabetes.

Moreover, the services offered by Aeroflow Health are delivered entirely through a virtual format, allowing members to access high-quality care from any location. Both individual and group coaching sessions are available, supporting the development of personalized care plans.

The recent tie-up seems to be a time-opportune one, since chronic conditions such as diabetes and obesity continue to place a significant burden on individuals and families across South Carolina. These health issues not only impact physical and mental well-being but also lead to increased healthcare expenses. Therefore, Molina Healthcare can capitalize on the prevailing scenario with the help of Aeroflow Health’s Nutrition Therapy Program and DSME services, bringing high-quality care to patients and strengthening footprint across South Carolina.

Benefits of the Recent Move to Molina Healthcare

Access to Aeroflow Health’s beneficial services is expected to retain existing Commercial and Medicare customers of Molina Healthcare and attract new ones to opt for its healthcare plans. Increased plan adoption is expected to expand MOH’s Commercial and Medicare membership base and bring higher premium revenues. Premiums remain the most significant contributors to a health insurer’s top line.

Medicare membership came in at 0.3 million for MOH as of Sept. 30. 2025, up 7.7% year over year. In addition, Molina Healthcare boasts a strong Medicaid business, which has fetched numerous contract wins for it from time to time. In November 2025, Molina Healthcare of Florida was chosen by the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration to provide managed care services across the state.

MOH’s Share Price Performance & Zacks Rank

Shares of Molina have gained 13.8% in the past month against the industry’s 3% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

MOH currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks in the Medical space are Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. COLL, Addus HomeCare Corporation ADUS and Medpace Holdings, Inc. MEDP. While Collegium Pharmaceutical sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Addus HomeCare and Medpace carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 10.63%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COLL’s 2025 earnings indicates an improvement of 17.1% from the year-ago reported figure, while the same for revenues implies growth of 24.2%. The consensus mark for COLL’s 2025 earnings has moved 6.6% north in the past 60 days.

The bottom line of Addus HomeCare outpaced estimates in three of the last four quarters and matched the mark once, the average surprise being 2.87%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADUS’ 2025 earnings indicates an improvement of 17.7% from the year-ago reported figure, while the same for revenues implies growth of 22.9%. The consensus mark for ADUS’ 2025 earnings has moved 0.7% north in the past 60 days.

Medpace’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 14.28%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MEDP’s 2025 earnings implies an improvement of 17.1% from the year-ago reported figure, while the same for revenues indicates growth of 18.7%. The consensus mark for MEDP’s 2025 earnings has moved 5.4% north in the past 60 days.

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical and Addus HomeCare have gained 2.8% and 2.7%, respectively, in the past month. However, Medpace stock has declined 5.5% in the same time frame.

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Molina Healthcare, Inc (MOH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Addus HomeCare Corporation (ADUS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (COLL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (MEDP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.