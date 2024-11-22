News & Insights

Mogu Faces Challenges Amid Revenue Decline in 2025

November 22, 2024 — 09:57 am EST

Mogu (MOGU) has released an update.

Mogu Inc., a prominent online fashion platform in China, reported a challenging first half of fiscal year 2025, with a 25.7% decrease in total revenues due to intense market competition and declining consumer spending. The company is responding by exploring new business opportunities, such as signing fashion KOLs and forming live-streaming partnerships, to drive growth beyond its core platform. Despite these efforts, Mogu faced a net loss of RMB24.1 million, highlighting the need for continued cost reduction and efficiency improvements.

