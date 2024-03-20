Mogo Turns To Profit In Q4

(RTTNews) - Mogo Inc. (MOGO) Wednesday announced a return to profit, compared to loss for the fourth quarter.

The fourth quarter profit was $8.5 million, compared to loss of $74.9 million in the prior year. The quarterly adjusted net loss was C$2.6 million, narrower than the prior net loss of C$5.38 million last year.

The fourth quarter revenue was C$17.2 million that increased 6 percent sequentially.

Looking ahead, the company expects for 2024 Mogo expects accelerating Subscription & Services revenue growth rate in the mid-teens for the full year.

