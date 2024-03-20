News & Insights

Markets
MOGO

Mogo Turns To Profit In Q4

March 20, 2024 — 09:44 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Mogo Inc. (MOGO) Wednesday announced a return to profit, compared to loss for the fourth quarter.

The fourth quarter profit was $8.5 million, compared to loss of $74.9 million in the prior year. The quarterly adjusted net loss was C$2.6 million, narrower than the prior net loss of C$5.38 million last year.

The fourth quarter revenue was C$17.2 million that increased 6 percent sequentially.

Looking ahead, the company expects for 2024 Mogo expects accelerating Subscription & Services revenue growth rate in the mid-teens for the full year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MOGO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.