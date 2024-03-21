Mogo To Resume Share Repurchases - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Mogo Inc. (MOGO) said it intends to resume share repurchases under share buyback program on NASDAQ following the release of its fourth quarter financial results. The company currently has 24.5 million common shares issued and outstanding.

"We expect to remain active with our NASDAQ buyback program given we continue to believe our shares are undervalued, especially considering the recent progress, results and growth outlook in our core business, in addition to our 13% ownership in WonderFi, Canada's only fully regulated crypto exchange," said Greg Feller, President & CFO.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.