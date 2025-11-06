Mogo Set to Report Q3 Earnings: Here's What Investors Should Know

Mogo Inc. MOGO will release third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 7, before market open.

MOGO’s record of earnings surprises is impressive. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the four trailing quarters, with an average surprise of 223.2%.

Mogo Inc Price and EPS Surprise

Mogo Inc price-eps-surprise | Mogo Inc Quote

Mogo’s Q3 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is set at $11.7 million, hinting at a 9.8% decline from the year-ago quarter’s actual.

Despite an anticipated decrease in the top line, we are optimistic about the company’s crypto strategy. Advancements in the regulatory process to offer cryptocurrency trading are likely to have positioned MOGO as one of the two companies in Canada to provide both equity and crypto trading in a single platform.

The company’s decision to expand its crypto treasury in the second quarter of 2025 is likely to have enhanced its operational growth in the core business with capital gains from its Bitcoin reserves.

The consensus estimate for loss per share is pinned at 5 cents, whereas it incurred a loss of a penny a year ago.

What Our Model Says About MOGO

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Mogo this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

MOGO has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Earnings Snapshot

TransUnion TRU reported impressive third-quarter 2025 results.

TRU’s quarterly adjusted earnings (adjusting 61 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.10 per share surpassed the consensus mark by 5.8% and increased year over year by the same margin. Total revenues of $1.2 billion outpaced the consensus mark by 3.1% and increased 7.8% from the year-ago quarter.

IQVIA Holdings Analytics Inc. IQV posted impressive third-quarter 2025 results.

Adjusted earnings were $3 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.4% and rising 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues of $4.1 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by a slight margin and grew 5.1% from the year-ago quarter.

