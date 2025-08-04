Markets
MOGO

Mogo Monetizes Approx. $13.8 Mln Of Its Investment In WonderFi

August 04, 2025 — 08:25 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Mogo Inc. (MOGO) said it has monetized approximately $13.8 million of its investment in WonderFi Technologies, representing just under 50% of its total holdings in the company. Mogo said it is allocating the proceeds from this monetization in line with long-term capital strategy. With these proceeds, the company has increased its investment in Bitcoin to approximately $2 million.

The company said WonderFi shares were sold at a modest discount to the proposed deal value in connection with WonderFi's pending acquisition by Robinhood Markets, Inc. The company plans to hold the remaining shares until that transaction closes.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MOGO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.