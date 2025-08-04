Mogo Monetizes Approx. $13.8 Mln Of Its Investment In WonderFi

(RTTNews) - Mogo Inc. (MOGO) said it has monetized approximately $13.8 million of its investment in WonderFi Technologies, representing just under 50% of its total holdings in the company. Mogo said it is allocating the proceeds from this monetization in line with long-term capital strategy. With these proceeds, the company has increased its investment in Bitcoin to approximately $2 million.

The company said WonderFi shares were sold at a modest discount to the proposed deal value in connection with WonderFi's pending acquisition by Robinhood Markets, Inc. The company plans to hold the remaining shares until that transaction closes.

