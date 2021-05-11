Mogo (MOGO) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Mogo Inc. MOGO is scheduled to release first-quarter 2021 results on May 13, after market close.

Let’s check out the expectations in detail.

Q1 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2021 revenues is pegged at $8.52 million, indicating a decline of 17.8% year over year. The top line is expected to have been weighed down by the sale of a portion of Mogo’s loan portfolio in 2020, and the coronavirus-induced reduction in lending activities and growth investments.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for loss per share is projected at 14 cents, indicating growth of 12.5% year over year. The bottom line is likely to have been aided by decline in operating expenses and reduced cash interest expense.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Mogo this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Mogo has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Mogo Inc Price and EPS Surprise

Mogo Inc price-eps-surprise | Mogo Inc Quote

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on their respective earnings.

Montrose MEG has an Earnings ESP of +160.61% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Marvell Technology MRVL has an Earnings ESP of +3.41% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Copart CPRT has an Earnings ESP of +3.19% and Zacks Rank of #3.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.



Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.



See 3 crypto-related stocks now >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL): Free Stock Analysis Report



Copart, Inc. (CPRT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (MEG): Free Stock Analysis Report



Mogo Inc (MOGO): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.