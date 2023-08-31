Mogo Inc (MOGO) Price Target Increased by 143.18% to 3.90

The average one-year price target for Mogo Inc (NASDAQ:MOGO) has been revised to 3.90 / share. This is an increase of 143.18% from the prior estimate of 1.60 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.01 to a high of 6.98 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 156.40% from the latest reported closing price of 1.52 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 32 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mogo Inc. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 3.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MOGO is 0.02%, a decrease of 16.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.34% to 13,991K shares. The put/call ratio of MOGO is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Toroso Investments holds 4,383K shares representing 17.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,362K shares, representing an increase of 0.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOGO by 5.28% over the last quarter.

BLOK - Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF holds 4,362K shares representing 17.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,343K shares, representing an increase of 0.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOGO by 19.44% over the last quarter.

Mariner holds 1,445K shares representing 5.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,406K shares, representing an increase of 2.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MOGO by 134.69% over the last quarter.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings holds 793K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

National Bank Of Canada holds 700K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 702K shares, representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOGO by 23.82% over the last quarter.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.