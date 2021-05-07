Mogo Inc (MOGO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Mogo Inc (MOGO) closed at $8.13 in the latest trading session, marking a +2.39% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.74% gain on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 25.17% over the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's gain of 2.11% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.21% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from MOGO as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 13, 2021. In that report, analysts expect MOGO to post earnings of -$0.14 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 12.5%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $8.52 million, down 17.84% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.46 per share and revenue of $39.61 million. These totals would mark changes of -76.92% and +19.3%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for MOGO. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. MOGO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 165, putting it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MOGO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

