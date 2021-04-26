Mogo Inc (MOGO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Mogo Inc (MOGO) closed the most recent trading day at $7.75, moving +1.57% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.18%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 15.88% over the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's gain of 3.49% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.99% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from MOGO as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.14, up 12.5% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.52 million, down 17.84% from the year-ago period.

MOGO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.46 per share and revenue of $39.61 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -76.92% and +19.3%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for MOGO. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 47.69% lower. MOGO currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 159, putting it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

