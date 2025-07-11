Mogo Acquires 9% Stake In Bitcoin & Gold Treasury Company Digital Commodities Capital

(RTTNews) - Mogo Inc. (MOGO), a financial technology company, Friday said it has acquired about 9% stake in Bitcoin & Gold Treasury Company Digital Commodities Capital Corp. for $1 million.

Mogo purchased 13.3 million units of Digital Commodities for $0.075 per unit. Each unit consists of one common share and one warrant to purchase a common share exercisable at $0.10. Earlier this month, Mogo had said its board authorized the allocation of up to $50 million in Bitcoin.

