MOG Holdings Announces Strategic Acquisition

MOG Holdings Limited (HK:1942) has released an update.

MOG Holdings Limited is expanding its portfolio through a strategic acquisition, purchasing the entire share capital of a target company and a shareholder’s loan for a total of HK$70 million. This transaction will turn the target into a subsidiary of MOG Holdings, directly impacting the group’s financials. Shareholders are cautioned, however, as the completion of the deal is contingent on certain conditions being met.

