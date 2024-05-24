MOG Digitech Clarifies Share Issuance and Buy-back Plans

MOG Holdings Limited (HK:1942) has released an update.

MOG Digitech Holdings Limited has clarified details regarding the proposed mandates for share issuance and buy-backs, as well as the re-election of directors and adoption of new company articles ahead of their Annual General Meeting on 27 June 2024. The company has outlined amendments to the maximum number of shares that can be issued and bought back, capping the issuance at 20% and buy-backs at 10% of the total issued shares as of the resolution’s passing date. There are no immediate plans for new share issuance, except under existing share option or dividend schemes.

