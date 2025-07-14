$MOFG stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$MOFG stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $5,271,357 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $MOFG (you can track the company live on Quiver's $MOFG stock page):
$MOFG Insider Trading Activity
$MOFG insiders have traded $MOFG stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MOFG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CHARLES N REEVES (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 1,785 shares for an estimated $49,945
- JENNIFER LEIGH HAUSCHILDT purchased 517 shares for an estimated $14,990
$MOFG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 51 institutional investors add shares of $MOFG stock to their portfolio, and 56 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC added 509,965 shares (+61.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,100,063
- MANUFACTURERS LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, THE removed 338,121 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,011,762
- FJ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 138,959 shares (+22.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,114,575
- LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT removed 133,780 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,961,225
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 76,368 shares (+16.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,261,256
- CRESSET ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 66,387 shares (-36.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,965,719
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. removed 60,999 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,806,180
$MOFG Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MOFG in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/28/2025
$MOFG Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MOFG recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $MOFG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $35.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Nathan Race from Piper Sandler set a target price of $33.0 on 04/28/2025
- Damon Delmonte from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $38.0 on 04/28/2025
