MOFG

$MOFG stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

July 14, 2025 — 03:16 pm EDT

$MOFG stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $5,271,357 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $MOFG:

$MOFG Insider Trading Activity

$MOFG insiders have traded $MOFG stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MOFG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • CHARLES N REEVES (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 1,785 shares for an estimated $49,945
  • JENNIFER LEIGH HAUSCHILDT purchased 517 shares for an estimated $14,990

$MOFG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 51 institutional investors add shares of $MOFG stock to their portfolio, and 56 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$MOFG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MOFG in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/28/2025

$MOFG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MOFG recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $MOFG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $35.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Nathan Race from Piper Sandler set a target price of $33.0 on 04/28/2025
  • Damon Delmonte from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $38.0 on 04/28/2025

