MoffettNathanson Upgrades Shift4 Payments Inc - (FOUR)

Fintel reports that on June 14, 2023, MoffettNathanson upgraded their outlook for Shift4 Payments Inc - (NYSE:FOUR) from Market Perform to Outperform .
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.07% Upside
As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Shift4 Payments Inc - is 82.01. The forecasts range from a low of 50.50 to a high of $101.85. The average price target represents an increase of 26.07% from its latest reported closing price of 65.05.
The projected annual revenue for Shift4 Payments Inc - is 2,822MM, an increase of 31.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.06.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 604 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shift4 Payments Inc -. This is an increase of 95 owner(s) or 18.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FOUR is 0.39%, an increase of 1.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.01% to 75,252K shares. The put/call ratio of FOUR is 1.05, indicating a bearish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,674K shares representing 9.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,930K shares, representing a decrease of 22.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOUR by 84.52% over the last quarter.
Durable Capital Partners holds 4,291K shares representing 7.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,576K shares, representing a decrease of 6.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOUR by 14.79% over the last quarter.
Alliancebernstein holds 2,383K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,172K shares, representing a decrease of 33.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOUR by 17.97% over the last quarter.
HFMCX - THE HARTFORD MIDCAP FUND holds 2,346K shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,652K shares, representing a decrease of 13.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOUR by 21.50% over the last quarter.
Macquarie Group holds 2,161K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,189K shares, representing a decrease of 140.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOUR by 53.12% over the last quarter.
Shift4 Payments Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Shift4 Payments is a leading provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, delivering a complete omnichannel ecosystem that extends beyond payments to include a wide range of commerce-enabling services. The company's technologies help power over 350 software providers in numerous industries, including hospitality, retail, F&B, ecommerce, lodging, gaming, and many more. With over 7,000 sales partners, the company securely processed more than $200 billion in payments volume for over 200,000 businesses in 2019.
