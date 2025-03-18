MoffettNathanson Upgrades Netflix (WBAG:NFLX)

Fintel reports that on March 17, 2025, MoffettNathanson upgraded their outlook for Netflix (WBAG:NFLX) from Neutral to Buy.

There are 4,492 funds or institutions reporting positions in Netflix. This is an increase of 384 owner(s) or 9.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NFLX is 0.82%, an increase of 105.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.14% to 418,412K shares.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,392K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,604K shares , representing a decrease of 1.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NFLX by 21.90% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 11,780K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,763K shares , representing an increase of 0.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NFLX by 23.23% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,570K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,240K shares , representing an increase of 2.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NFLX by 22.38% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 11,428K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,834K shares , representing a decrease of 3.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NFLX by 21.51% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 9,324K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,148K shares , representing an increase of 1.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NFLX by 22.68% over the last quarter.

