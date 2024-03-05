MoffettNathanson Upgrades Cable One (CABO)

Fintel reports that on March 5, 2024, MoffettNathanson upgraded their outlook for Cable One (NYSE:CABO) from Neutral to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 50.82% Upside

As of February 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Cable One is 671.16. The forecasts range from a low of 422.18 to a high of $945.00. The average price target represents an increase of 50.82% from its latest reported closing price of 445.00.

The projected annual revenue for Cable One is 1,772MM, an increase of 5.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 60.39.

Cable One Declares $2.95 Dividend

On February 6, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $2.95 per share ($11.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 20, 2024 will receive the payment on March 8, 2024. Previously, the company paid $2.95 per share.

At the current share price of $445.00 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.65%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.95%, the lowest has been 0.44%, and the highest has been 2.70%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.55 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 3.08 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.25. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.18%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 707 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cable One. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 0.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CABO is 0.17%, a decrease of 15.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.19% to 6,146K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK holds 279K shares representing 4.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 279K shares, representing a decrease of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CABO by 15.85% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 269K shares representing 4.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 241K shares, representing an increase of 10.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CABO by 85.68% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 242K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 466K shares, representing a decrease of 92.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CABO by 93.71% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 194K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 139K shares, representing an increase of 28.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CABO by 10.92% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 178K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 183K shares, representing a decrease of 2.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CABO by 57.07% over the last quarter.

Cable One Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cable One, Inc. is a leading broadband communications provider serving more than 950,000 residential and business customers in 21 states through its Sparklight® and Clearwave® brands. Sparklight provides consumers with a wide array of connectivity and entertainment services, including high-speed internet and advanced Wi-Fi solutions, cable television and phone service. Sparklight Business and Clearwave provide scalable and cost-effective products for businesses ranging in size from small to mid-market, in addition to enterprise, wholesale and carrier customers.

