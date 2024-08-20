MoffettNathanson Initiates Coverage of Apple (LSE:0R2V) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 19, 2024, MoffettNathanson initiated coverage of Apple (LSE:0R2V) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.92% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Apple is 242.27 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 188.35 GBX to a high of 319.50 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 7.92% from its latest reported closing price of 224.50 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Apple is 423,122MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.72.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7,025 funds or institutions reporting positions in Apple. This is an increase of 173 owner(s) or 2.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0R2V is 3.39%, an increase of 3.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.89% to 10,100,901K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 461,127K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 463,726K shares , representing a decrease of 0.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0R2V by 19.25% over the last quarter.

Berkshire Hathaway holds 400,000K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 789,368K shares , representing a decrease of 97.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0R2V by 26.26% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 365,796K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 357,127K shares , representing an increase of 2.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0R2V by 19.56% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 313,374K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 307,721K shares , representing an increase of 1.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0R2V by 18.67% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 228,489K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 206,972K shares , representing an increase of 9.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0R2V by 20.99% over the last quarter.

