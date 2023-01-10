MOF strives to extend duration of bond holdings by curbing short-term JGBs

January 10, 2023 — 05:46 pm EST

Written by Tetsushi Kajimoto for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Finance is striving to extend the duration of government bond (JGB）holdings to correct heavy issuance of short-term JGBs issued to fund steps against the COVID-19 pandemic since 2020, a top ministry official said on Wednesday.

MOF Financial Bureau chief Michio Saito also said interest rates remain low but the current situation will not last indefinitely, as seen in spikes in overseas bond market yields.

