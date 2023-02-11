Moelis & (MC) Declares $0.60 Dividend

Moelis & said on February 8, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share ($2.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 17, 2023 will receive the payment on March 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.60 per share.

At the current share price of $44.25 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.42%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.40%, the lowest has been 4.28%, and the highest has been 18.05%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.22 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.23 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.02. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.14%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.17% Downside

As of February 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Moelis & is $34.88. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $40.95. The average price target represents a decrease of 21.17% from its latest reported closing price of $44.25.

The projected annual revenue for Moelis & is $1,099MM, an increase of 11.54%. The projected annual EPS is $2.49, an increase of 8.98%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 549 funds or institutions reporting positions in Moelis &. This is a decrease of 31 owner(s) or 5.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MC is 0.26%, an increase of 1.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.85% to 78,872K shares. The put/call ratio of MC is 1.25, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 6,928K shares representing 10.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,136K shares, representing an increase of 11.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MC by 25.15% over the last quarter.

London Co Of Virginia holds 3,327K shares representing 5.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,349K shares, representing a decrease of 0.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MC by 11.57% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 3,062K shares representing 4.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,255K shares, representing an increase of 26.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MC by 28.26% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,888K shares representing 4.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,886K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MC by 22.82% over the last quarter.

TMCPX - TOUCHSTONE MID CAP FUND Class Y holds 2,572K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,582K shares, representing a decrease of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MC by 10.56% over the last quarter.

Moelis & Background Information

Moelis & Company is a leading global independent investment bank that provides innovative strategic advice and solutions to a diverse client base, including corporations, governments and financial sponsors. The Firm assists its clients in achieving their strategic goals by offering comprehensive integrated financial advisory services across all major industry sectors. Moelis & Company's experienced professionals advise clients on their most critical decisions, including mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The Firm serves its clients from 22 geographic locations in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Australia.

