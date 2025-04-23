MOELIS Earnings Results: $MC Reports Quarterly Earnings

MOELIS ($MC) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported earnings of $0.64 per share, beating estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The company also reported revenue of $306,590,000, missing estimates of $324,000,188 by $-17,410,188.
MOELIS Insider Trading Activity
MOELIS insiders have traded $MC stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ERIC CANTOR (Vice Chairman, MD) sold 16,530 shares for an estimated $1,223,220
- KENNETH MOELIS (Chairman, CEO) sold 9,712 shares for an estimated $718,688
- NAVID MAHMOODZADEGAN (Co-President, MD) sold 9,406 shares for an estimated $696,044
- JEFFREY RAICH (Co-President, MD) sold 8,722 shares for an estimated $645,428
- JOSEPH SIMON (Chief Financial Officer) sold 5,758 shares for an estimated $426,092
- OSAMU R. WATANABE (General Counsel, Secretary) sold 5,661 shares for an estimated $418,914
- CIAFONE KATHERINE PILCHER (Chief Operating Officer) sold 3,515 shares for an estimated $260,110
- KENNETH SHROPSHIRE sold 2,551 shares for an estimated $184,437
- CHRISTOPHER CALLESANO (Principal Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,167 shares for an estimated $165,668.
MOELIS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 174 institutional investors add shares of MOELIS stock to their portfolio, and 153 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- HEARD CAPITAL LLC removed 956,390 shares (-53.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $70,658,093
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. removed 689,181 shares (-89.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $40,220,603
- TIMUCUAN ASSET MANAGEMENT INC/FL removed 584,980 shares (-22.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $43,218,322
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 494,123 shares (+215.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $36,505,807
- WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP INC removed 486,176 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $35,918,682
- MADISON ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 394,434 shares (-25.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,140,783
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 280,460 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,720,384
MOELIS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MC in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Wolfe Research issued a "Underperform" rating on 01/03/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/09/2024
