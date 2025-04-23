MOELIS Earnings Results: $MC Reports Quarterly Earnings

MOELIS ($MC) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported earnings of $0.64 per share, beating estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The company also reported revenue of $306,590,000, missing estimates of $324,000,188 by $-17,410,188.

MOELIS Insider Trading Activity

MOELIS insiders have traded $MC stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIC CANTOR (Vice Chairman, MD) sold 16,530 shares for an estimated $1,223,220

KENNETH MOELIS (Chairman, CEO) sold 9,712 shares for an estimated $718,688

NAVID MAHMOODZADEGAN (Co-President, MD) sold 9,406 shares for an estimated $696,044

JEFFREY RAICH (Co-President, MD) sold 8,722 shares for an estimated $645,428

JOSEPH SIMON (Chief Financial Officer) sold 5,758 shares for an estimated $426,092

OSAMU R. WATANABE (General Counsel, Secretary) sold 5,661 shares for an estimated $418,914

CIAFONE KATHERINE PILCHER (Chief Operating Officer) sold 3,515 shares for an estimated $260,110

KENNETH SHROPSHIRE sold 2,551 shares for an estimated $184,437

CHRISTOPHER CALLESANO (Principal Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,167 shares for an estimated $165,668.

MOELIS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 174 institutional investors add shares of MOELIS stock to their portfolio, and 153 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MOELIS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MC in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wolfe Research issued a "Underperform" rating on 01/03/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/09/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.