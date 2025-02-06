Moelis & Company's Q4 Earnings Beat on Higher Revenues, Stock Up 2.9%

Moelis & Company MC shares gained 2.9% in after-hours trading following the release of its better-than-expected fourth-quarter and full-year 2024 results. Adjusted earnings for the quarter of $1.18 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 46 cents by a huge margin. The bottom line improved from a loss of 6 cents per share in the prior-year quarter.



Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar.



Results benefited from a rise in revenues and other income. Also, the company had a solid liquidity position in the quarter. However, an increase in expenses was a headwind.



Net income (GAAP basis) was $99.8 million against a loss of $6.5 million in the prior-year quarter.



For 2024, adjusted earnings per share of $1.82 beat the consensus estimate of $1.09 and improved from a loss of 20 cents per share in the prior year. Net income (GAAP basis) was $151.5 million against a loss of $27.5 million in 2023.

MC’s Revenues Rise, Expenses Jump

Total revenues (GAAP basis) for the quarter grew substantially year over year to $438.7 million. This was driven by a rise in average fees earned per completed transaction across all products. Moreover, the top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $338.7 million.



For 2024, total revenues (GAAP basis) were $1.19 billion, up 40%. Also, the top line outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.10 billion.



Total operating expenses (GAAP basis) were $307.2 million, which jumped 37%. The rise was due to an increase in both compensation and benefits costs and non-compensation expenses. Our estimates for total operating expenses were $290.2 million.



Other income (GAAP basis) was $6 million in the reported quarter, up 17%. We had projected the metric to be $4 million.



As of Dec. 31, 2024, the company had cash and liquid investments of $560.4 million, with no debt or goodwill.

Dividend Hike Announced by MC

Moelis & Company announced a quarterly cash dividend of 65 cents per share, marking an 8% hike from the prior payout. The dividend will be paid out on March 27 to shareholders of record as of Feb. 18.

Our View on Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company’s global expansion initiatives and diverse operations across sectors and industries bode well. A solid rebound in capital markets activities will drive growth. However, rising expenses will continue to adversely impact the company’s financials.



Moelis & Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Moelis & Company price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Moelis & Company Quote

Currently, Moelis & Company sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Performance of MC’s Peers

Morgan Stanley’s MS fourth-quarter 2024 earnings of $2.22 per share handily outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.65. The bottom line also rose substantially from 85 cents in the prior-year quarter.



The company’s investment banking (IB) and trading business performance were solid. Further, wealth management business performance was impressive. A rise in net interest income was another tailwind for MS. Yet, higher non-interest expenses and provisions were the undermining factors.



The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.’s GS fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $11.95 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.99. This compares favorably with $5.48 reported in the year-ago quarter.



Goldman’s results benefited from a strong performance in its IB business and a solid Asset & Wealth Management division. A decline in expenses was another positive. However, a rise in provisions remains a near-term concern.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Morgan Stanley (MS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Moelis & Company (MC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.