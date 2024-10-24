Moelis & Company's Q3 Earnings Top as Revenues Rise & Expenses Fall

Moelis & Company’s MC third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 22 cents surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 20 cents. The bottom line improved from a loss of 15 cents per share in the prior-year quarter.



Results benefited from a rise in revenues and other income alongside lower operating expenses. Also, the company had a solid liquidity position in the quarter.



Net income (GAAP basis) was $19.2 million against a loss of $11.4 million in the prior year quarter.

MC’s Revenues Rise, Expenses Decline

Total revenues (GAAP basis) grew marginally year over year to $273.8 million. This was driven by a rise in mergers & acquisition (M&A) revenues, partially offset by a modest dip in non-M&A revenues. Moreover, the top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $269.6 million.



Total operating expenses (GAAP basis) were $258.2 million, down 11.6%. The decline was due to a decrease in both compensation and benefits costs and non-compensation expenses. Our estimates for total operating expenses were $245.6 million.



Other income (GAAP basis) was $11.1 million in the reported quarter, up 11.6% from the prior-year quarter.



As of Sept. 30, 2024, the company had cash and liquid investments of $297.7 million, with no debt or goodwill.

Our View on Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company’s global expansion initiatives and diverse operations across sectors and industries bode well. However, heightened geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainties alongside rising expenses will continue to adversely impact the company’s financials.

Moelis & Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Moelis & Company price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Moelis & Company Quote

Currently, Moelis & Company has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



