Moelis & Company's (MC) Q1 Earnings Top as Revenues Rise Y/Y

Moelis & Company’s MC first-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of 22 cents handily surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 11 cents. The bottom line compared favorably with 5 cents earned in the prior-year quarter.



Results benefited from a rise in revenues and other income. Also, the company had a solid liquidity position in the quarter. However, an increase in expenses acted as an undermining factor.



Net income (GAAP basis) was $17.5 million, up substantially from $3.6 million in the prior-year quarter.

Revenues Rise, Expenses Up

Total revenues (GAAP basis) grew 15% year over year to $217.5 million. This was driven by a rise in fees earned from restructuring and capital markets transactions. The top line, however, lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $222.7 million.



Total operating expenses (GAAP basis) were $211.7 million, up 12%. The rise was due to an increase in both compensation and benefits costs and non-compensation expenses. Our estimates for total operating expenses were $223.8 million.



Other income (GAAP basis) was $4.2 million in the reported quarter, surging from $1.7 million in the prior-year quarter.



As of Mar 31, 2024, the company had cash and liquid investments of $124.9 million, with no debt or goodwill.

Our View

Moelis & Company’s global expansion initiatives and diverse operations across sectors and industries bode well. However, heightened geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainties will continue to adversely impact the company’s financials.



Performance of Other Investment Banks

Morgan Stanley’s MS first-quarter 2024 earnings of $2.02 per share handily outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.69. The bottom line compared favorably with $1.70 per share reported in the prior-year quarter.



Solid capital markets performance, including investment banking (IB), majorly supported Morgan Stanley’s results. Also, the company’s wealth management business performance was robust. However, lower net interest income and a rise in expenses were headwinds.



The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.’s GS first-quarter 2024 earnings per share of $11.58 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.54. Also, the bottom line increased 16.3% from the year-earlier quarter.



Goldman’s results have benefited from the strength in the consumer banking and IB business, along with improved fee income. However, increased expenses and provisions were the undermining factors.

