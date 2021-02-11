Moelis & Company (MC) Tops Q4 Earnings Estimates, Ups Dividend

Moelis & Company MC recorded fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.99, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.33. Also, the bottom line improved from the year-ago quarter’s 38 cents per share.



Results were primarily driven by a substantial growth in revenues. Further, the company had a solid liquidity position during the quarter. However, rise in expenses was the undermining factor.



Net income (GAAP basis) was $155.6 million or $1.97 per share, significantly up from $27.2 million or 38 cents per share recorded in the prior-year quarter.



In 2020, adjusted earnings of $2.91 per share beat the consensus estimate of $2.25 and were up 48% year over year. Net income (GAAP basis) was $218.4 million or $2.95 per share, up from $135.7 million or $1.89 per share in 2019.

Revenues & Expenses Rise

Total revenues in the reported quarter jumped 89% year over year to $422 million. The rise was primarily driven by high level of merger and acquisitions (M&A) activity and continued strength in capital markets and restructuring activity. Further, the top line outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $306.9 million.



In 2020, total revenues grew 26% to $943.3 million. Also, it beat the consensus estimate of $831.8 million.



Total operating expenses (adjusted basis) were $215.1 million, up 7% year over year. Rise in compensation and benefits costs led to the increase.



Other expenses (adjusted basis) were $0.7 million, down 89%.



As of Dec 31, 2020, the company had cash and liquid investments of $375.1 million, with no debt or goodwill.

Dividend Hike

Moelis & Company declared a dividend of 55 cents per share, representing a hike of 44% from the prior payout. The dividend will be paid out on Mar 26 to shareholders on record as of Feb 22.

Share Repurchase Update

During 2020, the company repurchased 1.2 million shares for a total cost of $44.3 million.

Our View

Moelis & Company’s global expansion initiatives and solid M&A activities bode well for the future. The company's enhanced capital deployments reflect a strong balance sheet.

