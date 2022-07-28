Moelis & Company (MC) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues & Costs Dip

Moelis & Company’s MC second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of 57 cents surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 41 cents. The bottom line, however, reflects a decline of 52.1% from the prior-year quarter.



Results largely benefited from a decrease in expenses. Also, the company had a solid liquidity position in the reported quarter. However, a fall in revenues was the undermining factor.



Net income (GAAP basis) was $43.9 million or 56 cents per share, down from $93.2 million or $1.17 per share recorded in the prior-year quarter.

Revenues & Expenses Decline

Total revenues (GAAP basis) decreased 32.8% year over year to $242.5 million. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $194.5 million.



Total operating expenses (adjusted basis) were $180.3 million, down 25.7% year over year. The fall was due to a decline in compensation and benefits costs.



Other expenses (GAAP basis) were $3 million in the reported quarter against other income of $2.8 million in the prior-year quarter.



As of Jun 30, 2022, the company had cash and liquid investments of $276.6 million, with no debt or goodwill.

Share Repurchase Update

During the reported quarter, the company repurchased 0.8 million shares for $34.9 million.



From the start of the year through Jul 26, MC repurchased 3 million shares.

Our View

Elevated expenses resulting from the continuous hiring spree and rising inflation will likely hurt Moelis & Company’s bottom-line growth to some extent. Moreover, heightened geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainties are expected to adversely impact the company’s financials in the near term. Yet, global expansion initiatives, along with diverse operations across sectors and industries, bode well.

Moelis & Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Moelis & Company price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Moelis & Company Quote

Currently, Moelis & Company carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



