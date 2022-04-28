Moelis & Company (MC) Q1 Earnings Beat, Expenses Rise Y/Y

Moelis & Company’s MC first-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of 95 cents surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 74 cents. The bottom line, however, reflects a decline of 7% from the prior-year quarter.



Results largely benefited from higher revenues. Also, the company had a solid liquidity position in the reported quarter. However, a rise in expenses is an undermining factor.



Net income (GAAP basis) was $73.6 million or 94 cents per share, down from $75.8 million or $1.00 per share recorded in the prior-year quarter.

Revenues Improve, Expenses Rise

Total revenues (GAAP basis) increased 14% year over year to $302.1 million. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $251.5 million.



Total operating expenses (adjusted basis) were $212 million, up 11% year over year. The rise was due to an increase in both compensation and benefits costs and non-compensation costs.



Other expenses (GAAP basis) were $2.2 million in the reported quarter against other income of $3.2 million in the prior-year quarter.



As of Mar 31, 2022, the company had cash and liquid investments of $301.5 million, with no debt or goodwill.

Share Repurchase Update

During the reported quarter, the company repurchased 2 million shares for $97.9 million.



Following the end of the quarter through Apr 26, MC repurchased roughly 0.4 million additional shares for $16.5 million.

Our View

Moelis & Company’s global expansion initiatives, along with diverse operations across sectors and industries, bode well. The company's enhanced capital deployments reflect a strong balance sheet.



Yet, heightened geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainties are expected to adversely impact the company’s financials in the near term.



Moelis & Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Moelis & Company price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Moelis & Company Quote

Currently, Moelis & Company carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance & Earnings Dates of Other Investment Banks

Raymond James’ RJF second-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Mar 31) adjusted earnings of $1.55 per share lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.62. The bottom line was also down 8% from the prior-year quarter.



Results were adversely impacted by a rise in expenses and disappointing investment banking performance. Also, RJF recorded bank loan provision for credit losses during the quarter. Yet, higher interest income and a rise in loan demand acted as tailwinds. Further, the performance of the Private Client Group and Asset Management segments was impressive.



P iper Sandler Companies PIPR s scheduled to announce quarterly numbers on Apr 29.



Over the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Piper Sandler’s quarterly earnings has been unchanged at $2.80, suggesting a 32.2% decrease from the prior-year reported number.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.