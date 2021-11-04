Moelis & Company (MC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 05, 2021

Moelis & Company (MC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $3.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 416.67% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $76.98, the dividend yield is 16.11%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MC was $76.98, representing a -0.13% decrease from the 52 week high of $77.08 and a 110.73% increase over the 52 week low of $36.53.

MC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Morgan Stanley (MS) and The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW). MC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.9. Zacks Investment Research reports MC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 80.15%, compared to an industry average of 17%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the mc Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MC as a top-10 holding:

WisdomTree Global ex-US Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DNL)

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IQDG)

Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (IDMO)

ALPS Global Travel Beneficiaries ETF (JRNY)

iShares MSCI France Index Fund (EWQ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IDMO with an increase of 11.17% over the last 100 days. DNL has the highest percent weighting of MC at 5.8%.

