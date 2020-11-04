Moelis & Company (MC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 05, 2020

Moelis & Company (MC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 05, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.382 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 49.8% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $37.44, the dividend yield is 4.08%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MC was $37.44, representing a -11.11% decrease from the 52 week high of $42.12 and a 69.34% increase over the 52 week low of $22.11.

MC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC (AMP). MC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.26. Zacks Investment Research reports MC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -25.34%, compared to an industry average of .9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MC as a top-10 holding:

iShares MSCI France Index Fund (EWQ)

WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund (EUDG)

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI)

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (RXI)

db-X MSCI (EURZ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RXI with an increase of 16.22% over the last 100 days. EWQ has the highest percent weighting of MC at 9.23%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.