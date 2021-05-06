Moelis & Company (MC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 07, 2021

Moelis & Company (MC) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 07, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $2.55 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 18, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 363.64% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $55.58, the dividend yield is 18.35%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MC was $55.58, representing a -6.79% decrease from the 52 week high of $59.63 and a 107.31% increase over the 52 week low of $26.81.

MC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.41. Zacks Investment Research reports MC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 9.19%, compared to an industry average of 18.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MC Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to MC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MC as a top-10 holding:

WisdomTree Trust (IQDG)

iShares, Inc. (EZU)

db-X MSCI (EURZ)

Xtrackers MSCI Eurozone Hedged Equity ETF (DBEZ)

iShares MSCI France Index Fund (EWQ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DBEZ with an increase of 12.82% over the last 100 days. IQDG has the highest percent weighting of MC at 5.09%.

