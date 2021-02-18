Moelis & Company (MC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 19, 2021

Moelis & Company (MC) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 19, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.55 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of MC was $55.13, representing a -2.2% decrease from the 52 week high of $56.37 and a 149.34% increase over the 52 week low of $22.11.

MC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) and KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR). MC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.85. Zacks Investment Research reports MC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 3.87%, compared to an industry average of 5.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MC as a top-10 holding:

WisdomTree Trust (IQDG)

WisdomTree Trust (RESD)

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI)

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (CIL)

iShares MSCI France Index Fund (EWQ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EWQ with an increase of 24.96% over the last 100 days. IQDG has the highest percent weighting of MC at 4.43%.

