Moelis & Company (MC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 17, 2020

Moelis & Company (MC) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 17, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $2 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 29, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $45.8, the dividend yield is 52.4%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MC was $45.8, representing a -0.72% decrease from the 52 week high of $46.13 and a 107.15% increase over the 52 week low of $22.11.

MC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC (AMP). MC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.26. Zacks Investment Research reports MC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -21.77%, compared to an industry average of 2.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MC Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to MC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MC as a top-10 holding:

iShares MSCI France Index Fund (EWQ)

WisdomTree Trust (IQDG)

WisdomTree Trust (RESD)

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (RXI)

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RXI with an increase of 22.07% over the last 100 days. EWQ has the highest percent weighting of MC at 9.88%.

