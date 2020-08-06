Moelis & Company (MC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 07, 2020

Moelis & Company (MC) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 07, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.255 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -49% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $30.67, the dividend yield is 3.33%.
The previous trading day's last sale of MC was $30.67, representing a -25.68% decrease from the 52 week high of $41.27 and a 38.72% increase over the 52 week low of $22.11.
MC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) and KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR). MC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.45. Zacks Investment Research reports MC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -79.93%, compared to an industry average of -7.8%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.
Interested in gaining exposure to MC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have MC as a top-10 holding:
- iShares MSCI France Index Fund (EWQ)
- Franklin FTSE France ETF (FLFR)
- WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund (EUDG)
- Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI)
- iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (RXI).
The top-performing ETF of this group is RXI with an increase of 31.22% over the last 100 days. EWQ has the highest percent weighting of MC at 8.15%.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.