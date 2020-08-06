Moelis & Company (MC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 07, 2020

Moelis & Company (MC) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 07, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.255 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -49% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $30.67, the dividend yield is 3.33%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MC was $30.67, representing a -25.68% decrease from the 52 week high of $41.27 and a 38.72% increase over the 52 week low of $22.11.

MC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) and KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR). MC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.45. Zacks Investment Research reports MC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -79.93%, compared to an industry average of -7.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MC Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to MC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MC as a top-10 holding:

iShares MSCI France Index Fund (EWQ)

Franklin FTSE France ETF (FLFR)

WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund (EUDG)

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI)

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (RXI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RXI with an increase of 31.22% over the last 100 days. EWQ has the highest percent weighting of MC at 8.15%.

