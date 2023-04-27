Moelis & Co - (MC) Declares $0.60 Dividend

Moelis & Co - said on April 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share ($2.40 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.60 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 5, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 8, 2023 will receive the payment on June 23, 2023.

At the current share price of $40.60 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.91%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.29%, the lowest has been 4.28%, and the highest has been 18.05%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.29 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.03 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.74. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.36%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 547 funds or institutions reporting positions in Moelis & Co -. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 1.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MC is 0.27%, an increase of 10.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.75% to 79,312K shares. The put/call ratio of MC is 2.70, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.10% Downside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Moelis & Co - is 32.84. The forecasts range from a low of 27.27 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 19.10% from its latest reported closing price of 40.60.

The projected annual revenue for Moelis & Co - is 1,099MM, an increase of 26.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.49.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 6,738K shares representing 10.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,928K shares, representing a decrease of 2.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MC by 3.79% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 3,922K shares representing 6.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,062K shares, representing an increase of 21.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MC by 40.80% over the last quarter.

London Co Of Virginia holds 3,602K shares representing 5.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,327K shares, representing an increase of 7.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MC by 14.41% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,907K shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,888K shares, representing an increase of 0.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MC by 6.18% over the last quarter.

TMCPX - TOUCHSTONE MID CAP FUND Class Y holds 2,848K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,572K shares, representing an increase of 9.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MC by 19.40% over the last quarter.

Moelis Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Moelis & Company is a leading global independent investment bank that provides innovative strategic advice and solutions to a diverse client base, including corporations, governments and financial sponsors. The Firm assists its clients in achieving their strategic goals by offering comprehensive integrated financial advisory services across all major industry sectors. Moelis & Company's experienced professionals advise clients on their most critical decisions, including mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The Firm serves its clients from 22 geographic locations in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Australia.

