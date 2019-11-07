Moelis Australia to buy stake in shopping centre for $462.2 mln

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Investment bank Moelis Australia MOE.AX said on Friday it will buy a 50% stake in Westfield Marion Shopping Centre in South Australia for A$670 million ($462.23 million).

The company said that its funds under management will be about A$4.7 billion after the acquisition, growing about A$1 billion since 2018 December end.

The shopping centre has a moving annual turnover of A$846 million, the company said in a statement.

($1 = 1.4495 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((ShreyaMariam.Job@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.