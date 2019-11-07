Moelis Australia to buy stake in shopping centre for $462.2 mln

Contributor
Shreya Mariam Job Reuters
Published

Investment bank Moelis Australia said on Friday it will buy a 50% stake in Westfield Marion Shopping Centre in South Australia for A$670 million ($462.23 million).

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Investment bank Moelis Australia MOE.AX said on Friday it will buy a 50% stake in Westfield Marion Shopping Centre in South Australia for A$670 million ($462.23 million).

The company said that its funds under management will be about A$4.7 billion after the acquisition, growing about A$1 billion since 2018 December end.

The shopping centre has a moving annual turnover of A$846 million, the company said in a statement.

($1 = 1.4495 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((ShreyaMariam.Job@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More