MOELIS AUSTRALIA SECURITIES Upgrades Perenti Global (PRN)

Fintel reports that on June 6, 2023, MOELIS AUSTRALIA SECURITIES upgraded their outlook for Perenti Global (PRN) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.29% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Perenti Global is 1.49. The forecasts range from a low of 1.41 to a high of $1.68. The average price target represents an increase of 25.29% from its latest reported closing price of 1.19.

The projected annual revenue for Perenti Global is 2,881MM, an increase of 7.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 68 funds or institutions reporting positions in Perenti Global. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 9.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRN is 0.05%, an increase of 6.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.58% to 97,501K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 12,896K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,904K shares, representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRN by 34.66% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 11,132K shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,248K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,314K shares, representing a decrease of 0.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRN by 22.65% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 5,380K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 5,223K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

