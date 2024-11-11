Modular Medical sponsors inaugural ADEPT conference

Modular Medical (MODD) is a Gold sponsor of the upcoming, first annual Achieving Diabetes Equity in Practice Today Conference taking place at the Chicago Marriott Downtown on November 12 and 13,2024. The ADEPT Conference, which is the result of a collaborative effort between the American Diabetes Association and the T1D Exchange, will bring together key stakeholders focused on achieving health equity in type 1 and type 2 diabetes. “We are very pleased and proud to be a sponsor of this important new conference,” said Jeb Besser, CEO of Modular Medical. “The conference mission aligns closely with our corporate vision to revolutionize patient access by enabling rapid uptake of important diabetes technology for the people with insulin-requiring diabetes who might benefit most. We look forward to meeting key stakeholders and sharing details on our debut insulin pump, the MODD1, and our plans to bring it to market,” Mr. Besser added.

