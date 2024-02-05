Modular Medical (MODD) Pairing Technology Issued New U.S. Patent

Modular Medical, Inc. MODD announced the issuance of U.S. Patent 11,817,197 B2 for the stream-lined pairing of a pump to a mobile device. The company added Near-Field Communication (NFC) to address cybersecurity risks and the complexity of pairing multiple devices to talk between a phone and a pump.

The receipt of the latest patent is expected to significantly strengthen Modular Medical’s foothold in the global insulin pump technology space.

Significance of the Patent

Per management, following the addition of the NFC, just bringing the phone close to Modular Medical’s pump will create a secure connection, thereby making it much easier to develop, test and maintain. Management also believes that the patent will likely protect the company’s technology addressing pairing and the downloading of patient data to allow clinicians to easily upload and review patients’ data.

Management also feels that Modular Medical’s patented technology will likely eliminate the tedious step of powering on and pairing with various new Bluetooth devices. It is also expected to simplify moving the configuration to a new reusable controller, when needed, without using an intermediate device.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by Fact.MR, the global insulin pump market was valued at $6.18 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach $13.34 billion by the end of 2032 at a CAGR of 8%. Factors like the increase in the incidence of diabetes and the growing demand for portable insulin delivery devices are likely to drive the market.

Given the market potential, the latest receipt of the U.S. patent is expected to significantly strengthen Modular Medical’s business.

Recent Developments

Last month, Modular Medical announced the pre-market submission of its MODD1 next-generation insulin pump to the FDA for 510(k) clearance.

In December 2023, Modular Medical announced a collaboration agreement with Glooko, Inc. Per Modular Medical’s management, integrating with Glooko will likely allow clinicians and patients to easily review insulin dosing data from the MODD1 pump when commercially available. In addition, through Glooko's platform, Dexcom CGMS users will be able to view their glucose levels in the same accessible format in conjunction with their pump data.

Price Performance

Shares of Modular Medical have lost 26.8% in the past year against the industry’s 0.3% rise and the S&P 500's 21.2% growth.



