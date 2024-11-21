Modular Medical announces common stock offering, no amount given

Modular Medical (MODD) announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of shares of its common stock. Titan Partners Group, a division of American Capital Partners, is acting as sole bookrunner for the proposed offering.

