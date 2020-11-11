MODN Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Model N, Inc (Symbol: MODN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $32.44, changing hands as low as $28.98 per share. Model N, Inc shares are currently trading down about 11.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MODN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, MODN's low point in its 52 week range is $15 per share, with $44.56 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.23.
Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Why the Market is Higher Despite the Contested Election, And Why It Can Go Even Higher
- Dow Jones Surges 750 Points After Election; UnitedHealth and Tech Giants Rally; Caterpillar Stock Sinks
- Daily Markets: Stocks Spiking Higher Amid Political Uncertainty and Expected Gridlock
- Hikma Pharma Launches Icosapent Ethyl Capsules In U.S. - Quick Facts