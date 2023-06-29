MODN Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Model N, Inc (Symbol: MODN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $35.20, changing hands as high as $35.32 per share. Model N, Inc shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MODN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MODN's low point in its 52 week range is $24.1999 per share, with $43.18 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.30.

