ModivCare price target lowered to $18 from $26 at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank lowered the firm’s price target on ModivCare (MODV) to $18 from $26 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares following the Q3 report. While there were some puts and takes around receivables, Deutsche retains some cautiousness around the frequency of one-off delays in payor true ups and receivables growing faster then revenue, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
