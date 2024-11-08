News & Insights

ModivCare price target lowered to $18 from $26 at Deutsche Bank

November 08, 2024 — 04:45 am EST

Deutsche Bank lowered the firm’s price target on ModivCare (MODV) to $18 from $26 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares following the Q3 report. While there were some puts and takes around receivables, Deutsche retains some cautiousness around the frequency of one-off delays in payor true ups and receivables growing faster then revenue, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

